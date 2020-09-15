CORONAVIRUS NEWS: LabCorp supplying 2K more tests per week in DC | Inova testing blood donations for antibodies | Latest coronavirus test results
The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app

The Associated Press

September 15, 2020, 2:27 PM

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. The 2nd

2. Irresistible (2020)

3. Sniper: Assassin’s End

4. The King of Staten Island

5. Bill & Ted Face The Music

6. The Silencing

7. Force of Nature

8. Made In Italy

9. Robin’s Wish

10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The 2nd

2. Made In Italy

3. Robin’s Wish

4. The Tax Collector

5. #Unfit

6. The Owners

7. Critical Thinking

8. Tesla

9. The Outpost

10. The Rental

