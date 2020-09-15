The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app The Associated Press

Apple TV app – Movies US charts: 1. The 2nd 2. Irresistible (2020) 3. Sniper: Assassin's End 4. The King of Staten Island 5. Bill & Ted Face The Music 6. The Silencing 7. Force of Nature 8. Made In Italy 9. Robin's Wish 10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent: 1. The 2nd 2. Made In Italy 3. Robin's Wish 4. The Tax Collector 5. #Unfit 6. The Owners 7. Critical Thinking 8. Tesla 9. The Outpost 10. The Rental

