The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up! Warner Bros.

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

9. Pou Paul, Salameh

10. Antistress – Relaxing games , Moreno Maio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Color Roll 3D, Good Job Games

3. Gamebytes – Games for iMessage, Jared Downing

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Gmail – Email by Google

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Brain Wash!, SayGames LLC

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Facebook, Facebook. Inc.

10. Scribble Rider, Voodoo

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

6. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Antistress – Relaxing games, Moreno Maio

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Gacha Club, Lunime inc.

3. Google Chrome, Google LLC

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Google Classroom, Google LLC

6. Brain Wash!, SayGames LLC

7. Google Meet, Google LLC

8. Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Corporation

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Fruit Clinic, Lion Studios

