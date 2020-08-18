Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple TV app – Movies US charts: 1. The Tax Collector 2. Made In Italy 3. Homefront (2013) 4. The…

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. The Tax Collector

2. Made In Italy

3. Homefront (2013)

4. The Outpost

5. The King of Staten Island

6. Trolls World Tour

7. The Silencing

8. Sputnik

9. The Secret: Dare to Dream

10. Deep Blue Sea 3

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Tax Collector

2. Made In Italy

3. The Outpost

4. Sputnik

5. The Secret: Dare to Dream

6. Waiting for the Barbarians

7. Yes, God, Yes

8. Lucky Grandma

9. The Rental

10. The High Note

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.