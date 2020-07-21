US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple TV app – Movies US charts: 1. The Outpost 2. Trolls World Tour 3. Arkansas 4. Archive 5. Relic…

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. The Outpost

2. Trolls World Tour

3. Arkansas

4. Archive

5. Relic

6. Lucy

7. Knives Out

8. 1917

9. Force of Nature

10. Dolittle

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Outpost

2. Archive

3. Relic

4. Mr. Jones

5. John Lewis: Good Trouble

6. A Nice Girl Like You

7. The Truth

8. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

9. The High Note

10. Volition

