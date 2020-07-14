US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. The Outpost

2. Trolls World Tour

3. Force of Nature

4. 1917

5. Relic

6. The Invisible Man (2020)

7. Impractical Jokers: The Movie

8. Saving Private Ryan

9. Irresistible (2020)

10. Little Women

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Outpost

2. Relic

3. Mr. Jones

4. The Truth

5. Archive

6. The High Note

7. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

8. Darkest Hour

9. You Should Have Left

10. First Cow

