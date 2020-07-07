CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

July 7, 2020, 12:32 PM

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. The Outpost

2. Terminator: Dark Fate

3. Trolls World Tour

4. Force of Nature

5. Irresistible (2020)

6. Independence Day

7. Sonic The Hedgehog

8. The King of Staten Island

9. The Invisible Man (2020)

10. The Mummy (2017)

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Outpost

2. Claudia Oshry: Disgraced Queen

3. The Truth

4. You Should Have Left

5. Sea Fever (2019)

6. Go Back to China

7. Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway

8. Capone

9. Robert the Bruce

10. Mr. Jones

