The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

July 28, 2020, 12:31 PM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

5. Sky Guide, Fifth Star Labs LLC

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. The Game of Life 2, Marmalade Game Studio

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Facebook, Facebook. Inc.

5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Bullet Rush!, Voodoo

9. Cube Surfer! , Voodoo

10. Gmail – Email by Google , Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

8. Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s , Clickteam, LLC

10. The Game of Life 2, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Tie Dye, Crazy Labs

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Clue Hunter, Lion Studios

5. Cube Surfer! , Voodoo

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Disney+, Disney

8. My Talking Tom Friends, Outfit7 Limited

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

