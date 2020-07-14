CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va. | What is contact tracing? | DC heightens testing efforts
Home » Tech News » The top iPhone and…

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

July 14, 2020, 12:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Dark Sky Weather, Apple

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. True Skate, True Axis

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Beat Blade: Dash Dance, 耀素 卢

2. Doctor Care!, RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK

3. Tie Dye, Crazy Labs

4. byte app, Byte Inc.

5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Tie Dye, Crazy Labs

2. Doctor Care!, RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK

3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

4. Disney+, Disney

5. Pocket Sniper!, JPGroup

6. Murder Hornet!, Lion Studios

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Line Up: Draw the Criminal, Kwalee Ltd

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Tie N Dye, Voodoo

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Tech News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up