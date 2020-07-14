The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Dark Sky Weather, Apple

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. True Skate, True Axis

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Beat Blade: Dash Dance, 耀素 卢

2. Doctor Care!, RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK

3. Tie Dye, Crazy Labs

4. byte app, Byte Inc.

5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Tie Dye, Crazy Labs

2. Doctor Care!, RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK

3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

4. Disney+, Disney

5. Pocket Sniper!, JPGroup

6. Murder Hornet!, Lion Studios

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Line Up: Draw the Criminal, Kwalee Ltd

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Tie N Dye, Voodoo

