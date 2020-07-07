The top Apple apps on App Store

The Associated Press

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

5. NBA, 2K202K

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. True Skate, True Axis

10. Dark Sky Weather, Apple

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Finger On The App, MSCHF Product Studio Inc.

2. Doctor Care!, RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK

3. Beat Blade: Dash Dance, 耀素 卢

4. Find Proof – Cheaters puzzle, FTY LLC.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

10. Tangle Master 3D, Rollic Games

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. Money Buster!, Alictus

3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

4. Murder Hornet!, Lion Studios

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Tangle Master 3D, Rollic Games

7. My Talking Tom Friends, Outfit7 Limited

8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

9. Tie Dye, Crazy Labs

10. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

