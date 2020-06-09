Home » Tech News » US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

June 9, 2020, 3:58 PM

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. The Invisible Man (2020)

2. Sonic The Hedgehog

3. Harriet

4. SCOOB!

5. Just Mercy

6. The Gentlemen

7. Emma.

8. The High Note

9. Trolls World Tour

10. Knives Out

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The High Note

2. Waves

3. I Am Not Your Negro

4. Becky

5. Capone

6. Inheritance

7. Robert the Bruce

8. Call Me By Your Name

9. 12 Years a Slave

10. Blood and Money

