The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft Mojang 2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio 3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 4.…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft Mojang

2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. True Skate, True Axis

8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

9. FlickType Keyboard, Kpaw, LLC

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Tangle Master 3D, Rollic Games

2. Zynn, Qianyun Zhao

3. Stack Colors!, Voodoo

4. Cube Surfer!, Voodoo

5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

6. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Goat Simulato,r Coffee Stain Publishing

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Tangle Master 3D, Rollic Games

3. My Talking Tom Friends, Outfit7 Limited

4. Stack Colors!, Voodoo

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Cube Surfer!, Voodoo

7. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Disney+, Disney

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.