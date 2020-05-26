The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio 3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

5. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

8. Forest – Stay focused, SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. FlickType Keyboard, Kpaw, LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Recharge Please! – Puzzle Game, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Messenge,r Facebook, Inc.

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Amazon – Shopping made easy AMZN, Mobile LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

10. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Recharge Please! – Puzzle Game, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Tower Run – Grow Your Tower, Voodoo

7. Disney+, Disney

8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

9. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, Tilting Point

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

