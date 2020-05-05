The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
4. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH
5. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
6. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games
7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
8. Clue: The Classic Mystery Game, Marmalade Game Studio
9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
10. NBA 2K20, 2K
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom
2. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.
3, Wobble Man, Ohayoo
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
8. Google Meet, Google LLC
9. ASMR Slicing, Crazy Labs
10. Amazon – Shopping made easy, AMZN Mobile LLC
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Notability, Ginger Labs
4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
5. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
8. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.
9. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.
10. Clue: The Classic Mystery Game, Marmalade Game Studio
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom
2. ASMR Slicing, Crazy Labs
3. Bake it, Kwalee Ltd
4. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. Google Meet, Google LLC
7. Google Classroom Google LLC, Google Chrome Google LLC
8. Disney+, Disney
9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
10. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.