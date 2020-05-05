The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio 3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 4.…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

5. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

6. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

8. Clue: The Classic Mystery Game, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

10. NBA 2K20, 2K

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom

2. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

3, Wobble Man, Ohayoo

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Google Meet, Google LLC

9. ASMR Slicing, Crazy Labs

10. Amazon – Shopping made easy, AMZN Mobile LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.

9. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.

10. Clue: The Classic Mystery Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom

2. ASMR Slicing, Crazy Labs

3. Bake it, Kwalee Ltd

4. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Google Meet, Google LLC

7. Google Classroom Google LLC, Google Chrome Google LLC

8. Disney+, Disney

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

