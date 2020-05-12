Home » Tech News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

May 12, 2020, 3:37 PM

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Bloodshot

2. Ford v Ferrari

3. Bad Boys for Life

4. Sonic The Hedgehog

5. Arkansas

6. The Assistant (2020)

7. The Gentlemen

8. I Still Believe

9. Trolls World Tour

10. The Call of the Wild

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. I Still Believe

2. The House in Between

3. Uncut Gems

4. The Wretched

5. Call Me By Your Name

6. Robert the Bruce

7. Vivarium

8. Extra Ordinary

9. Spaceship Earth

10. How to Build a Girl

