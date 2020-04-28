The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

3. Clue: The Classic Mystery Game, Marmalade Game Studio

4 . TouchRetouch , ADVA Soft GmbH

5. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

6. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

9. NBA 2K20, 2K

10. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

3. Super Salon, Lion Studios

4. ASMR Slicing, Crazy Labs

5. Hangouts Meet, by Google Google LLC

6. Go Knots 3D, Rollic Games

7. Houseparty, Life On Air, Inc

8 . YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

10. Door Dash – Food Delivery, DoorDash, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

6. Clue: The Classic Mystery Game, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

8. Teach Your Monster to Read, Teach Monster Games Ltd.

9. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. ASMR Slicing, Crazy Labs

3. Hangouts Meet by Google, Google LLC

4. Hide ’N Seek!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

5. Google Chrome ,Google LLC

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Google LLC

7. Google Classroom, Google LLC

8. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

9. Disney+, Disney

10. Super Salon, Lion Studios

