The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

5. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Castlevania: SotN, KONAMI

10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Slap Kings, Gameguru

2. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

3. PicsArt Photo Editor + Collage Pics, Art, Inc.

4. Sort It 3D, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. The Seven Deadly Sins Netmarble Corporation

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Unico Studio LLC

10. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Castlevania: Sot, N KONAMI

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Slap Kings, Gameguru

2. Chores! – Spring into Cleaning, Lion Studios

3. Trivia.io, 8SEC

4. Will It Shred?, BoomBit, Inc.

5. Disney+, Disney

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

9. Dentist Bling, Crazy Labs

10 .PicsArt Photo Editor + Collage, PicsArt, Inc.

