‘Gilmore Girls’ star Alexis Bledel tops McAfee’s 2019 Most Dangerous Celebrity list

(LOS ANGELES) — While she’s not what many might consider dangerous, unassuming Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel is the Most Dangerous Celebrity in the world, according to the computer virus fighters at McAfee.

As it does every year, McAfee’s survey reveals which celebrities generate the most dangerous search results online. Searching for Bledel, who starred in The Handmaid’s Tale and Netflix’s revival of Gilmore Girls, reportedly took her fans to websites and other online portals that infected computers with malware and other network nastiness.

For the record, Late Late Show host James Corden came in second on the ‘Most Dangerous’ list. Game of Thrones veteran star Sophie Turner was third, the Pitch Perfect series’ Anna Kendrick came in fourth, and Oscar winning Black Panther and Us star Lupita Nyong’o rounded out the top five.

Here’s McAfee’s 2019 Most Dangerous Celebrity list:

1. Alexis Bledel

2. James Corden

3. Sophie Turner

4. Anna Kendrick

5. Lupita Nyong’o

6. Jimmy Fallon

7. Jackie Chan

8. Lil Wayne

9. Nicki Minaj

10. Tessa Thompson

