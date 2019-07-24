Apple releases iOS updates across all of its devices

(NEW YORK) — Apple released a slew of software updates across its devices this week, including a fix to address…

(NEW YORK) — Apple released a slew of software updates across its devices this week, including a fix to address security concerns tied to the Apple Watch, making it easier to transition to a new iPhone and updating GPS-reliant features for older devices.

The Cupertino-based company said Apple Watch’s Walkie Talkie app is back online. Apple had temporarily disabled the app after a reported security glitch that could have allowed someone to listen through another person’s iPhone without the speaker knowing.

An update to the iPhone software allows a more seamless transfer of data between iPhones during setup, which allows users to avoid going through Apple’s iCloud.

The update also streamlines Apple News+ by making downloaded issues available online and offline in the “My Magazines” section, adds all publications to the catalog at the top of the News+ feed, and allows clearing out downloaded magazine issues by selecting “History > Clear > Clear All.”

The company also addressed a GPS-related glitch for devices from 2012 or earlier. Apple users with those devices should update their devices by Nov. 3, to make sure GPS, date and time continue to work properly, the company said.

The GPS issue applies mostly to iPhone 4s and iPhone 5s, fourth generations iPads, first generation iPad minis, iPad 2s, and third generation iPads.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.