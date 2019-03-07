202
Xerox reorganizing under holding company

By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 8:38 am 03/07/2019 08:38am
FILE - This Tuesday, May 24, 2016 file photo shows Xerox copiers at a store, in North Andover, Mass. Xerox is reorganizing under a new holding company, saying that it will have more strategic, operational and financial flexibility. Xerox Corp. said in a regulatory filing Thursday, March 7, 2019 that the reorganization won’t change its business operations, directors or executive officers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Xerox is reorganizing under a new holding company, saying that it will have more strategic, operational and financial flexibility.

The maneuver is similar to one made by Google in 2015, when it reorganized under Alphabet.

Xerox Corp. said in a regulatory filing Thursday that the reorganization won’t change its business operations, directors or executive officers.

The new holding company’s shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under its current ticker symbol of “XRX.”

The reorganization of the Norwalk, Connecticut, company, which is expected to be implemented in the middle of the year, still needs shareholder and regulatory approval.

