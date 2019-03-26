Apple brings Hollywood to Silicon Valley for big splash into services business

Hollywood came to Silicon Valley on Monday as Apple Inc. debuted its late entrance into original TV programming, as well as a host of new content and streaming services aimed at launching it beyond the hardware business.

Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston and Big Bird were among the Hollywood stars who joined Apple executives on stage at the Steve Jobs theater at Apple Park, the company’s Cupertino headquarters.

Stars introduced Apple’s biggest announcement of the day: a streaming service called Apple TV Plus. It is an ad-free subscription service that will launch exclusive movies and shows this fall, CEO Tim Cook said.

The first several rows of the theater sat actors and directors including J.J. Abrams, Aaron Paul, Chris Evans, Mark Burnett and Hailee Steinfeld.

“It’s not just another streaming service — it is the destination where the world’s greatest storytellers will bring those experiences to life,” Cook said. “This is just a sneak…