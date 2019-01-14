IBM forecasts a federal market for weather model that uses smartphone data

The developer of the new model says its Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting System, or GRAF, will combine never-before-used weather data sources with supercomputing power to turn out short-term forecasts around the world.

A new weather forecasting model to be launched this year by IBM Corp. generated a lot of buzz among tech and weather nerds last week coming out of the big CES show in Las Vegas, but it could find traction in the federal market.

That was the word from Mary Glackin, vice president of weather business solutions for The Weather Co., who jumped on the phone with me Monday as Greater Washington dug out from “Snurlough,” the region’s first big snowstorm in three years — one that vastly outpaced local predictions (but props on the several-day heads up, that was much appreciated).

Launched with its subsidiary The Weather Co. — parent of The Weather Channel acquired by IBM (NYSE: IBM) three years ago this month for a reported $2 billion — Big Blue says its Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting System, or GRAF, will combine never-before-used weather data sources with supercomputing power to turn out short-term forecasts around the world.

By short term, IBM means one to 12 hours…