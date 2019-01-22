202
Home » Tech News » Elliott pushes for changes…

Elliott pushes for changes at eBay

By The Associated Press January 22, 2019 11:37 am 01/22/2019 11:37am
Share
FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, shows signage at the entrance to eBay's headquarters in San Jose, Calif. An activist shareholder is telling eBay that restructuring its business could help more than double its stock price. Investment firm Elliott Management, which owns more than 4 percent of eBay stock, said in a letter sent to eBay Inc.’s board that enacting the recommendations could lead eBay’s stock to be valued at $55 to more than $63 per share by the end of next year. The stock closed at $31 on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — An activist shareholder said Tuesday that eBay would be better off without StubHub or its classified ads businesses.

Elliott Management, which owns more than 4 percent of its stock, said in a letter to eBay that if it focused on its online marketplace, the company could double its share price to more than $63 by the end of next year.

Shares of eBay Inc. jumped 8 percent in midday trading.

In a statement from its headquarters in San Jose, California, eBay said it will “carefully review and evaluate Elliott’s proposals.”

Elliott believes eBay’s classifieds business has a potential value of $8 billion to $12 billion, and put StubHub’s value between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Tech News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500