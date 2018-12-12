202.5
Home » Tech News » Tencent Music shares rise…

Tencent Music shares rise on first trading day

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 4:26 pm 12/12/2018 04:26pm
Share
Tao Sang Tong, center, Chairman of Tencent Music Entertainment, and Co-President Guomin Xie, right, strike the bell at the New York Stock Exchange to mark the Chinese company's IPO, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares in Chinese streaming music giant Tencent Music Entertainment rose nearly 8 percent to $14 on Thursday, their first day of trade.

The company’s initial public offering of 82 million shares, which was priced at $13 a share, is expected to raise between $1.07 billion and $1.23 billion. The stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the “TME” symbol.

A little more than half of the shares are being offered by the company, with the remainder being offered by shareholders.

Tencent said earlier this year it had more than 800 million users, including 23.3 million subscribers to its music library.

Tencent, whose shareholders include the leading music streaming service Spotify, earned $199 million on revenue of $1.66 billion last year.

Spotify went public in April.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Tech News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500