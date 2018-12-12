202.5
Home » Tech News » Study: Burglars could hack…

Study: Burglars could hack smart sprinkler to disable alarm

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 5:40 am 12/12/2018 05:40am
5 Shares
FILE- In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo a child holds his Amazon Echo Dot in Kennesaw, Ga. Amazon.com Inc. reports earnings Thursday, Oct. 25. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Computer scientists at William & Mary in Virginia say burglars could potentially break into houses through smart home devices. Those are the products that are connected to the internet and allow people to turn up their thermostat or turn on a sprinkler through apps on their phone.

The university in Williamsburg said in a statement last week that professors and students tested the security of several products and security systems and discovered significant vulnerabilities.

The researchers said hackers can compromise some systems through low-security products like the controls for a sprinkler. From there, burglars could access alarms and cameras and turn them off during a burglary.

They said part of the problem is the use of a centralized system that allows various apps and devices to communicate with each other.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News home security Living News Local News smart homes Tech News Virginia william & mary
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500