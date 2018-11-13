Report: Samsung working on TVs that you control with your mind

If Samsung engineers get this right, you may never have to dive into your couch cushions for a lost TV remote again — because you won't need one.

(NEW YORK) — If Samsung engineers get this right, you may never have to dive into your couch cushions for a lost TV remote again — because you won’t need one.

The Sun reports the South Korean tech company is working on TVs you control with your mind.

The paper notes Samsung is partnering with a Swiss company that provides technology solutions for the disabled to develop TVs that could use brain-monitoring and eye movement sensors to let users flip the channels, control the volume, and the like, all without even stressing their button-pushing fingers.

