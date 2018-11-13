202.5
Home » Tech News » Report: Samsung working on…

Report: Samsung working on TVs that you control with your mind

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio November 13, 2018 6:45 am 11/13/2018 06:45am
Share
iStock/Thinkstock

(NEW YORK) — If Samsung engineers get this right, you may never have to dive into your couch cushions for a lost TV remote again — because you won’t need one.

The Sun reports the South Korean tech company is working on TVs you control with your mind.

The paper notes Samsung is partnering with a Swiss company that provides technology solutions for the disabled to develop TVs that could use brain-monitoring and eye movement sensors to let users flip the channels, control the volume, and the like, all without even stressing their button-pushing fingers.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Latest News Living News National News samsung Samsung TV Tech News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500