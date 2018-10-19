202
Home » Tech News » Virginia Tech researchers get…

Virginia Tech researchers get award to study exoskeletons

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 4:49 am 10/19/2018 04:49am
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Researchers at Virginia Tech will use a $3 million award from the National Science Foundation to conduct research to develop whole-body powered exoskeletons to improve worker productivity and safety.

Exoskeletons are wearable devices that can augment the strength and endurance of the wearer by supporting body joints and providing assistive movements and joint torques.

Virginia Tech’s project aims to develop and evaluate new controls and human-machine interfaces for powered exoskeletons to increase productivity and lower injury risks.

The research is designed to help exoskeleton manufacturers and industry leaders determine appropriate job types, tasks, related costs and markets for exoskeleton suit investments.

The research will be conducted in partnership with Sarcos Robotics, a company with two decades of experience developing powered exoskeletons.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News exoskeleton Local News Science News Tech News Virginia virginia tech

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500