Study says the average worker spends 1,700 hours each year staring at a computer screen

If you find your eyes screaming at the end of the day, here's why: a new study from contact lenses manufacturer Acuvue says the average office worker spends nearly 1,700 hours in front of a computer screen every year.

(NEW YORK) — If you find your eyes screaming at the end of the day, here’s why: a new study from contact lenses manufacturer Acuvue says the average office worker spends nearly 1,700 hours in front of a computer screen every year.

This works out to be about 6.5 hours a day staring in front of the computer, according to a survey of 2,000 office workers in the U.K.

And all this eye strain doesn’t count how long you’re staring into those little glowing rectangles.

According to the survey, 37% of the survey respondents say they get regular headaches from the strain; some make things worse by moving their screens even closer to their faces once eye strain sets in.

To quote the movie Office Space: “Human beings were not meant to sit in little cubicles staring at computer screens.”

“Computers are a relatively new concept – for millions now, staring at a screen all day is the norm,” says Acuvue spokesperson Katie McGeechan. “However, if you look back just a few decades, far fewer of us would have spent the day looking into the same glowing rectangle, and when you add mobile phones into the mix, we’re putting our eyes through a lot every day.”

Also, according to the poll, while 53% of the respondents say they try to take breaks from their screens, and nearly half suffer from sore eyes, one in five say they haven’t seen an eye doctor in at least two years.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.