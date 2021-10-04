Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Leesburg Police will quit if vaccine is mandated | Latest cases in DC region
High court rejects lawsuit over canceled Pentagon contract

The Associated Press

October 4, 2021, 11:36 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday said it would not get involved in a lawsuit over a disputed Pentagon cloud computing contract, a decision that follows the contract’s cancellation earlier this year.

The case was one of hundreds the high court said it wouldn’t hear Monday.

The Pentagon in July announced it was canceling its contract with Microsoft for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud computing project. At the time it said it would instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon and possibly other cloud service providers.

The Biden administration had told the high court that the case was moot.

