Court: Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery

By The Associated Press December 26, 2018 9:21 am 12/26/2018 09:21am
FILE - In this July 5, 2018 file photo, US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks after the screening of "RBG," the documentary about her, in Jerusalem. Days after her injuring three ribs from a fall, the 85-year-old Supreme Court justice is back on the job, capping a year in which she’s emerged as a true pop culture heroine. Already in the spotlight for "RBG," the documentary in which she's shown doing pushups among other things, she's also the subject of a popular SNL rap video, and by year's end a new feature film, "On the Basis of Sex." (AP Photo/Caron Creighton, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital after cancer surgery.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says Ginsburg left New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Tuesday and is now “recuperating at home.”

Ginsburg underwent surgery Friday to remove two malignant growths in her left lung. Doctors say there is no evidence of any remaining disease.

Now 85, the justice has been treated for cancer two other times. Last month she cracked three ribs in a fall at the court. Despite her health problems, Ginsburg has never missed arguments.

The court next meets on Jan. 7.

