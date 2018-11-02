202
Supreme Court cites security in change to Kavanaugh ceremony

By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 1:35 pm 11/02/2018 01:35pm
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, then Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, pauses while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh's confirmation is a flashpoint for the November midterms. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says new Justice Brett Kavanaugh won’t take the traditional walk down the courthouse steps after his ceremonial installation on the court because of security concerns.

Kavanaugh’s investiture ceremony is scheduled for Thursday morning in the courtroom. It is customary for a new justice to walk down the 44 marble steps in front of the building, accompanied by the chief justice. The moment provides a chance for news organizations to photograph the justice, since the courtroom event is closed to cameras.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said Friday that the change is being made “out of an abundance of caution due to security concerns.”

Kavanaugh was confirmed Oct. 6 by a 50-48 Senate vote following an allegation he sexually assaulted a woman decades ago. He denied any wrongdoing.

