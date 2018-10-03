Trump’s evolving statements on Christine Blasey Ford

Here is a look at President Donald Trump's evolution from calling Christine Blasey Ford a "very credible witness" to openly mocking gaps in her memory.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s public statements on Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, have swung dramatically since Ford and Kavanaugh delivered testimony last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

A look at his evolution from calling Ford a “very credible witness” to openly mocking gaps in her memory:

‘VERY CREDIBLE WITNESS’

“I thought her testimony was very compelling and she looks like a very fine woman to me. A very fine woman. And I thought that Brett’s testimony, likewise, was really something that I haven’t seen before. It was incredible. It was an incredible moment, I think, in the history of our country. But certainly she was a very credible witness. She was very good in many respects. And I think that — I don’t know if this is going to continue onward or are we going to get a vote. … But I think it will work out very well for the country. I just want it to work out well for the country. If that happens, I’m happy.” — Sept. 28, Oval Office comments to reporters.

‘UNANSWERED QUESTIONS’

“Well, certainly we gave the doctor (Ford) tremendous time, which is great. She spoke well. But, you know, there are some questions that haven’t been answered like: What year was it? What day was it? Where was it? Do you know the location? Do you know the house? A lot of different things. People are saying, ‘Well, you know, what’s going on?’ With all of that, you cannot say that we’ve done anything but be respectful. And I do. And I respect her position very much. I respect her position very much. I believe — and again, this is Republican senators and this is the Senate — I believe they’ve been very respectful to the doctor, Dr. Ford.” — Oct. 1, Rose Garden press conference.

‘ONE BEER’

Trump openly mocked Ford at a campaign rally, pointing to what he presented as holes in her testimony.

“‘How did you get home?’ ‘I don’t remember.’ ‘How did you get there?’ ‘I don’t remember.’ ‘Where is the place?’ ‘I don’t remember.’ ‘How many years ago was it?’ ‘I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know.’ ‘What neighborhood was it in?’ ‘I don’t know.’ ‘Where’s the house?’ ‘I don’t know.’ ‘Upstairs, downstairs, where was it?’ ‘I don’t know.'”

Imitating Ford, he added, “‘But I had one beer — that’s the only thing I remember.’ And a man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered. His wife is shattered. His daughters, who are beautiful, incredible young kids — they destroy people. They want to destroy people. These are really evil people.” —Oct. 2, campaign rally in Southaven, Mississippi.

