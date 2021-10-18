Coronavirus News: Va. adds dashboard for children | Why boosters weren't tweaked to match variants | COVID-safe Halloween tips | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Lewes beach renamed to honor former Black business owner

The Associated Press

October 18, 2021, 3:16 PM

LEWES, De. (AP) — An eastern Delaware town has voted to change the name of one of its Delaware Bay beaches in honor of a former Black business owner.

The beach in Lewes will now be called Johnnie Walker Beach after the African American business owner who created a welcoming atmosphere for Black families during the years of segregation in the 1950′s and 1960′s.

Johnnie Walker’s restaurant was an open pavilion where live music often played. The city and chamber of commerce plan to update all maps and brochures before the 2022 beach season starts.

Officials are also looking into recreating Walker’s iconic pavilion on the beach.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

