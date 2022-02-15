GOP’s Vanuch joins race in Virginia’s 7th District

The chair of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors has joined a crowded field of Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Crystal Vanuch launched her bid Tuesday.

In her announcement, Vanuch attacked Spanberger, the two-term congresswoman from western Henrico County, as an ally of President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and “the radical Democrats in Washington” whom she says “are failing Virginia families, parents, law enforcement and businesses.”

Vanuch owns a public affairs firm, but says she has spent her career in health care.

