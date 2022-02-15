OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | US men's curling reach semis | Top photos
Home » Stafford County, VA News » GOP's Vanuch joins race…

GOP’s Vanuch joins race in Virginia’s 7th District

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 6:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The chair of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors has joined a crowded field of Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Crystal Vanuch launched her bid Tuesday.

In her announcement, Vanuch attacked Spanberger, the two-term congresswoman from western Henrico County, as an ally of President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and “the radical Democrats in Washington” whom she says “are failing Virginia families, parents, law enforcement and businesses.”

Vanuch owns a public affairs firm, but says she has spent her career in health care.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up