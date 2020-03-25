Home » Stafford County, VA News » Man pleads guilty to…

Man pleads guilty to fatally beating man with bat for drugs

The Associated Press

March 25, 2020, 9:35 AM

STAFFORD, Va. — A man in Virginia who police say fatally beat a man with a baseball bat to get money for drugs has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

The Free Lance-Star reported that Matthew David Roberson pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court on Tuesday.

He will face a possible life sentence at his sentencing in August. Authorities say Larry Dean Roberson was sleeping in a recliner at his home in southern Stafford when he was attacked with a bat in 2018. The Robersons had a distant connection through marriage. But Larry Roberson’s family said the men are not related.

