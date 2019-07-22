Virginia veteran sues accused fake psychologist

A Virginia man and his nonprofit have filed a multimillion dollar lawsuit against a woman accused of posing as a psychologist to treat him, and more than 100 others.

The Free Lance-Star reports the lawsuit was filed Friday on behalf of Vernon Green Jr. and G3 Community Services against 42-year-old Sharonda L. Avery, Aetna and two of Avery’s employers.

Avery faces 13 criminal charges including practicing psychology without a license. Investigators say Avery misdiagnosed and misprescribed patients while claiming to have two doctorates she didn’t receive.

The lawsuit says Green is a veteran who was referred to Avery in 2016 for post-traumatic stress disorder. Avery later worked for Green’s nonprofit where she’s accused of spending $13,000 of its funds on jewelry, hotels and more.

Avery’s criminal trial is set for December.

