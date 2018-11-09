202.5
Home » Stafford County, VA News » Virginia opens new state…

Virginia opens new state park in Stafford County

By The Associated Press November 9, 2018 5:45 am 11/09/2018 05:45am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The 38th state park in Virginia has officially opened in Stafford County.

Widewater State Park covers 1,100 acres, including two miles of water frontage along the Potomac River and Aquia Creek.

Gov. Ralph Northam opened the park on Thursday.

The property was originally purchased by Dominion Energy as a site for a proposed power plant. The property was later approved for development of 700 residential units and a resort conference center. In 2013, Dominion sold the property for $1 million less than the assessed value.

Funding for the $6.1 million property came from Virginia Public Building Authority bonds and a federal appropriation of $225,000 through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coastal and Estuarine Land Conservation program.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Aquia Creek Life & Style Living News Local News potomac river stafford county Stafford County, VA News Virginia Widewater State Park
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Thanksgiving dessert recipes

Planning a Thanksgiving feast? Fire up your test kitchen and try out these recipes this weekend to make sure your Turkey Day is triumphant. From "midnight pumpkin pie" to sweet potato pie with a bourbon twist, find all your Thanksgiving dessert recipes here.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500