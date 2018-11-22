202.5
Home » Stafford County, VA News » Troopers investigating crash that…

Troopers investigating crash that killed 2 Virginia women

By The Associated Press November 22, 2018 2:13 pm 11/22/2018 02:13pm
Share

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — Troopers in Stafford County are investigating a deadly road crash that killed two Virginia women.

The Virginia State police say a Triangle woman driving a Nissan Xterra was traveling north on Route 1 when her car crossed the center line and struck a southbound Jeep Cherokee operated by a Stafford woman. The Nissan was then hit from behind by a Ford truck, operated by a Michigan man who was not injured in the crash.

Troopers have identified the Nissan driver as 55-year-old Emma Okai. She was flown to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Jeep has been identified as 28-year-old Nicole Boise. She was pronounced dead shortly after being transported from the crash scene.

The Wednesday crash is under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
deaths fatal crash fatalities Local News route 1 Stafford County, VA News Virginia virginia state police
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The crowds braved the cold in New York City to take in the sights at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500