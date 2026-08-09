Valkyries blow most of a 19-point lead before beating the Sparks 84-78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cecilia Zandalasini scored 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, Tiffany Hayes added 14 and…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cecilia Zandalasini scored 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, Tiffany Hayes added 14 and the Golden State Valkyries blew most of a 19-point lead before beating the Los Angeles Sparks 84-78 on Sunday night.

Gabby Williams and Kayla Thornton scored 11 points apiece for the Valkyries (23-9), who have won four straight and have the best record in the WNBA since June 24 (13-2).

The Valkyries were 12 of 18 (66.7%) from the field and Zandalasini scored nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from 3-point range in Golden State’s highest-scoring first quarter this season to take a 29-15 lead into the second.

Golden State took a 66-47 lead, its biggest of the game, when Kaitlyn Chen made a layup 24 seconds into the fourth quarter. The Sparks scored 26 of the next 34 points to trim the deficit to a point when Ariel Atkins hit a 3-pointer with 1:38 remaining.

Williams made a straightaway bank shot, Janelle Salaun hit a 3-pointer and Thornton made two free throws with 21 seconds left that gave the Valkyries an 81-73 lead.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 16 points and Erica Wheeler added 15 for the Sparks (12-19). Dearica Hamby had 12 points and Kiana Williams 10, all in the first quarter.

Golden State’s Kiah Stokes took an inadvertent elbow from Cameron Brink with 6:48 to play and left the game for good due to a neck contusion.

Monique Akoa Makani (injury/illness) did not play for the Sparks.

Up next

Valkyries: Host Chicago on Wednesday.

Sparks: Play Phoenix at the Galen Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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