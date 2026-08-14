Pirates 3B Nick Gonzales forced from game after being hit by pitch on helmet

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales was struck on the helmet by a pitch from Jovani Moran in…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales was struck on the helmet by a pitch from Jovani Moran in the fifth inning and left Pittsburgh’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

Gonzales, who entered the day third in the NL in hitting, sustained a facial contusion and was replaced by pinch-runner Jacob Gonzalez.

The Pirates said Gonzales is day-to-day. The 27-year-old went 0 for 2, dropping his batting average to .307 in 118 games. He also has six home runs and a career-high 53 RBIs.

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