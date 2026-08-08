Murakami HR, Peters, Meidroth each knock in 2 runs as White Sox top Guardians to end 4-game skid

CHICAGO (AP) — Munetaka Murakami homered and Tristan Peters and Chase Meidroth each drove in a pair of runs in…

CHICAGO (AP) — Munetaka Murakami homered and Tristan Peters and Chase Meidroth each drove in a pair of runs in Chicago’s five-run sixth inning as the White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 Saturday, snapping a season-worst four-game skid.

Braden Montgomery singled in a run in the eighth as Chicago (60-56) increased its first-place lead in the AL Central to three games over Cleveland and Minnesota.

Rhys Hoskins had two hits, including a two-run homer. Angel Genao went deep in the seventh and added a single for Cleveland, which has lost four of five.

Anthony Kay (9-5) allowed two runs on six hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out four and walked one in a second straight solid start. Four relievers followed, and Grant Taylor worked around a single in the the ninth for his sixth save.

Gavin Williams allowed two runs on three hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walked two.

The starters were locked in a scoreless duel through five innings.

Hoskins lined Kay’s low sweeper into the left field stands to put Cleveland ahead 2-0 with one out in the sixth.

Murakami’s lofted his team-leading 26th homer off the left-field foul pole off Williams with one out in the sixth, cutting it to 2-1. Miguel Vargas followed with a single.

Colin Holderman (6-3) relieved and gave up three runs on two hits and two hit batters without recording an out in the sixth to take the loss.

Holderman plunked the first two batters he faced to load the bases, then surrendered a two-run double to Peters and a single to Meidroth.

The White Sox managed just one hit, a single by Andrew Benintendi, and three baserunners off Williams through the first five innings.

The White Sox retired former All-Star shortstop and World Series winning manager Ozzie Guilléns’ No. 13 before the game

Up next

Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo (8-7, 3.87 ERA) faces White Sox RHP Davis Martin (9-6, 4.13) on Sunday.

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