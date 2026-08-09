Lynx guard Kayla McBride sets WNBA record by making 10 3s in win over the Wings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride wanted to give the hometown fans a show Sunday. She delivered one…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride wanted to give the hometown fans a show Sunday.

She delivered one that the Target Center crowd will never forget.

The five-time All-Star and four-time EuroLeague champion broke the WNBA single-game record by making 10 3-pointers Sunday in a 103-90 victory over the Dallas Wings.

McBride made 10 of 14 shots from behind the arc and finished with a career-high 43 points — and she did it in front of a home crowd that seemed to be urging her to chase the record.

The record-breaker came with 2:23 to play and gave the Lynx a 98-83 lead. She left the game with 1:21 remaining to a roaring ovation. Afterward, she thanked the fans and the organization for their support.

“Minneapolis has become home for me and I want to give my best,” she said. “Whether the ball goes in or doesn’t, I just feel so much love. I think that’s why I can come out here and do my thing. I feel so loved and appreciated for who I am and I just love the game. I want to win. So I’m grateful for these fans, this organization. I’m just overcome with joy, and when I have opportunities like that I want to give it back.”

The previous record of nine 3-pointers in a game had been done eight previous times, including twice this season by Toronto’s Marina Mabrey during a six-day span, most recently June 25.. Rhyne Howard of Atlanta also has made nine 3s in a game twice.

McBride’s incredible day also helped the Lynx (27-7) break the franchise’s single-game 3-point record. The Lynx finished 18 of 39 on 3s and won for the 12th time in 13 games. Minnesota also became the first team to clinch a playoff berth.

Minnesota has been on an incredible offensive run, topping the 100-point mark in four of their last six games and 98 points in Saturday’s 11-point victory over defending champion Las Vegas.

But on Sunday, it was time for McBride to take center stage and she didn’t disappoint the hometown crowd that has been watching her for 5 1/2 seasons.

“I’m just grateful,” she said. “It’s crazy. You know I’ve been in this league 13 years, and choosing to come back here in the offseason, I didn’t know, we didn’t know what it was going to look like. Moments like this, times like this, it’s when you know you made the right decision.”

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