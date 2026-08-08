Lukes hits 2-run HR in 11th, Scherzer into 10th place all-time in Ks as Blue Jays beat Phillies7-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nathan Lukes hit a two-run home run in the 11th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nathan Lukes hit a two-run home run in the 11th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 7-5 on Saturday night.

Max Scherzer started for Toronto and moved into 10th place all-time in strikeouts with 3,516, passing Hall of Famer Walter Johnson (3,515). He is second on the list among active pitchers behind Justin Verlander (3,554).

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and had two RBIs for the Blue Jays, who will go for a three-game series sweep on Sunday.

Scherzer surrendered two runs on five hits with four strikeouts. He struck out Kyle Schwarber leading off the sixth to move past Johnson before giving up consecutive home runs to Trea Turner and Bryce Harper that tied the game at 2 and ended the right-hander’s night.

Lukes drove a two-out, 3-2 sweeper off Chase Shugart (2-1) into the seats in right for the winning runs.

Louis Varland (5-4) gave up one run in the eighth and ninth, and Lazaro Estrada tossed a scoreless 11th for his first save.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola recorded his 2,000th career strikeout, but left with a right knee contusion after Jesús Sánchez’s hard liner to lead off the sixth inning hit the right-hander’s leg. X-rays were negative.

In the second inning, Nola became the 94th pitcher to reach 2,000 career strikeouts when he fanned Brandon Valenzuela. He gave up two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

George Springer was a late scratch from Toronto’s lineup due to left shoulder tightness, but entered as a pinch runner in the eighth. Springer was scheduled to be the designated hitter and bat fourth. He is batting .234 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs in 86 games.

Manager John Schneider said Springer has been “dealing with it the last couple of days.” But Schneider did not seem concerned that it would be a lingering injury.

Up next

Toronto RHP Shane Bieber (3-2, 5.11) opposes Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo (10-5, 3.36) in the finale of the three-game series on Sunday.

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