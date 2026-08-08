Jackson Merrill’s home run helps Padres beat Astros 3-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jackson Merrill hit his 17th home run of the season to help the San Diego Padres…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jackson Merrill hit his 17th home run of the season to help the San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros 3-2 on Saturday night.

Fernando Tatis Jr. walked to leadoff the first inning, Jake Cronenworth singled and Ty France walked to load the bases before Merrill hit into a forceout to take a 1-0 lead.

Merrill hit a 421-foot solo shot off Astros starter Peter Lambert in the third.

Gavin Sheets singled to leadoff the fourth and scored when Tatis reached on fielding error by shortstop Jeremy Peña.

Michael King (7-8) pitched six innings for the Padres and struck out six. He gave up three hits, an earned run and walked one. Mason Miller allowed one run in the ninth and earned his career-high 28th save of the season.

Houston’s Taylor Trammell hit a solo shot, seventh of the year, with two out in the second. Yainer Diaz hit an RBI single that made it 3-2 with two out in the ninth, but pinch-hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. grounded out to end the game.

Lambert (8-6) gave up three runs, two earned, in five innings. He allowed five hits, struck out three and walked three.

Up next

Astros RHP Cristian Javier (1-2, 6.59 ERA) starts the series finale on Sunday. The Padres have not yet named their starter.

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