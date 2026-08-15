Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 FanCash For MLB Saturday, UFC 330, NFL Preseason

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN here, you will unlock up to $1,000 in FanCash over your first 10 days by wagering on MLB games, NFL Preseason games, or UFC 330.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Terms & Conditions

Before placing your initial wager on the upcoming MLB slate, it is critical to understand the mechanics of this sign-up offer. Here is a pragmatic breakdown of how the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works and the key terms you need to navigate:

Claiming the Offer: You must use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 FanCash offer.

You must use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock the $1,000 FanCash offer. Bonus Structure: The $1,000 in FanCash is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 in FanCash is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash. Age & Location Eligibility: Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (excluding New York).

Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (excluding New York). Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to activate the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to activate the promotion. Daily Opt-In: After the initial opt-in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager within their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After the initial opt-in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager within their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only your first qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the bet match.

Only your first qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the bet match. FanCash Playthrough: FanCash cannot be immediately withdrawn. It is subject to a standard 1x playthrough requirement before converting to withdrawable cash.

FanCash cannot be immediately withdrawn. It is subject to a standard 1x playthrough requirement before converting to withdrawable cash. Winnings Calculation: If a bet placed with FanCash wins, the payout reflects only the profit based on the cash portion of the wager. The initial FanCash stake is not included in your total return.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Essential Details

As you analyze the upcoming matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers, leveraging the current Fanatics offer ensures you are maximizing your return on investment. Here is a quick snapshot of the current MLB promotion:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Use code WTOPFAN to claim New Fanatics User Offer Get up to $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 daily bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and physically present in a participating state (Excludes NY) Promotion Verified On August 15th, 2026

Fanatics MLB Promo Code For Brewers vs. Dodgers

Below are the current betting odds for this National League showdown:

Bet Type Milwaukee Brewers Los Angeles Dodgers Spread -1.5 (+135) +1.5 (-165) Moneyline -125 +105 Total Runs Over 7.5 (+100) Under 7.5 (-120)

The Brewers enter this game in the rare position of road favorites against Los Angeles. Milwaukee’s offense is driven by the dynamic production of Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio. Turang provides a reliable spark with a .268 average, 16 home runs, 76 RBIs, and an .810 OPS. Chourio is right behind him, hitting .274 with 17 home runs and 49 RBIs. However, Milwaukee is largely favored due to probable starter Jacob Misiorowski tonight.

This makes the Dodgers unusual home underdogs. Los Angeles will hand the ball to probable starter Justin Wrobleski, tasking him with navigating a deep Milwaukee lineup. Offensively, the Dodgers still boast some of the most dangerous bats in baseball. Shohei Ohtani anchors the lineup, having launched 27 home runs while batting .292 with 74 RBIs and an elite .935 OPS. Freddie Freeman continues his exceptional season, hitting .304 with 15 home runs and an .848 OPS. With both offenses highly capable of stringing together productive at-bats, the 7.5-run total is a tightly priced line that warrants attention.

Additional Betting Options: Saturday NFL Preseason & UFC 330

Because the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code spans 10 consecutive days, your daily matched wagers do not have to be restricted to baseball. For players looking to diversify their betting portfolio this weekend, the sportsbook offers extensive markets for Saturday’s NFL Preseason games, as well as full fight odds for the upcoming UFC 330 card. Whether you are targeting a first-half total in an exhibition football game or a moneyline prop in the octagon, any qualifying daily bet up to $100 will trigger your first FanCash match.

Activate The Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Offer

Securing your bonus for the Brewers vs. Dodgers matchup—or any other event on the board—is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure your sign-up offer is accurately applied: