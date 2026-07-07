Dane Pedersen wins stage 4 of the Tour while Norwegian Traeen takes yellow jersey from Pogacar

FOIX, France (AP) — Danish rider Mads Pedersen surged away in a sprint finish to win the fourth stage of…

FOIX, France (AP) — Danish rider Mads Pedersen surged away in a sprint finish to win the fourth stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, and Norwegian rider Torstein Traeen took the yellow jersey from defending Tour champion Tadej Pogacar.

Pedersen attacked with 300 meters (yards) left and was well clear when he crossed the line ahead of American rider Quinn Simmons, his Lidl-Trek teammate, and Spaniard Raul Garcia.

It was a third career stage win on the Tour for Pedersen, a powerful rider who is a former world road race champion.

Traeen finished in eighth place and was far ahead of four-time Tour champion Pogacar, who did not contest the stage victory.

Pogacar was in the main pack along with two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard, his main rival. They both rolled in 12 minutes, 59 seconds behind Traeen after nearly 4 1/2 hours in the saddle.

Traeen, who rides for Uno-X Mobility, is just under eight minutes ahead of them in the overall standings. But Traeen is not a contender for overall victory and could lose the yellow jersey as early as Thursday, when the race hits the high Pyrenees mountains on Stage 6.

Pogacar took the yellow jersey from Vingegaard after winning Monday’s third stage. It featured the first major mountain climb of the three-week race, which ends on July 26 in Paris.

Stage 4 featured four moderate climbs on a 182-kilometer (113-mile) trek from Carcassonne to Foix in the Occitania region of southwestern France. With sweltering temperatures hitting 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit), Tour organizers allowed for extra feeding zones during the stage, giving riders more frequent access to water bottles.

With 50 kilometers left, a trio was in front: Mathias Vacek, Jan Tratnik and Alex Kirsch — but they were soon caught as a new group of 10 riders formed.

Frenchman Kévin Vauquelin was the first to make his move, but Pedersen zoomed around him on the outside with blistering speed.

Stage 5 on Wednesday is a mostly flat route suiting sprinters.

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