Dallas visits Portland following Carleton’s 22-point showing

Dallas Wings (17-9, 7-6 Western Conference) at Portland Fire (11-15, 3-7 Western Conference) Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Dallas Wings (17-9, 7-6 Western Conference) at Portland Fire (11-15, 3-7 Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland Fire plays the Dallas Wings after Bridget Carleton scored 22 points in the Portland Fire’s 101-93 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Fire are 3-7 in Western Conference games. Portland ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 20.4 assists per game led by Carla Leite averaging 5.8.

The Wings have gone 7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks sixth in the WNBA with 34.0 rebounds per game. Jessica Shepard leads the Wings with 11.9.

Portland scores 84.9 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 85.8 Dallas gives up. Dallas averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Portland gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Fire won 84-83 in the last meeting on June 14. Carleton led the Fire with 20 points, and Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleton is averaging 13.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Fire. Leite is averaging 15.5 points and 5.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Shepard is averaging 14.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Wings. Azzi Fudd is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 4-6, averaging 90.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.7 points per game.

Wings: 7-3, averaging 92.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.7 points.

INJURIES: Fire: Holly Winterburn: day to day (personal), Karlie Samuelson: day to day (finger), Sania Feagin: out for season (knee), Megan DiLeo: day to day (personal).

Wings: Paige Bueckers: out (lower-body), Alanna Smith: out (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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