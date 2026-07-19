Bueckers scores 25, leaves late in 4th quarter, as Wings beat Sparks 90-82

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 25 points before leaving the game following a scary collision, Arike Ogunbowale scored…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 25 points before leaving the game following a scary collision, Arike Ogunbowale scored six of her 20 down the stretch and the Dallas Wings beat the Los Angeles Sparks 90-82 on Sunday to extend their winning streak to a franchise-record six games.

Bueckers hit a 3-pointer that capped an 14-5 spurt and gave the Wings an eight-point lead with 9:12 left in the game.

Jessica Shepard had 11 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Wings (17-8) and Azzi Fudd also scored 11.

The Sparks (10-15) have lost four consecutive games, all on the road.

LA’s Nneka Ogwumike was fouled as she ran downcourt and, as she fell to the ground, collided with Bueckers with about 3 1/2 minutes to play and Dallas leading by four. Both players remained down on the court for a couple of minutes. Ogwumike stayed in the game, while Bueckers — who appeared to hit the back of her head on the floor — walked to the locker room and did not return.

Ogunbowale scored six points from there to seal it.

Ogwumike made 7 of 12 from the field and finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Dearica Hamby added 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting, Cameron Brink scored 10 and Erica Wheeler had 10 assists to go with nine points for LA.

Dallas beat the Sparks 104-96 in LA on June 5.

Up next

Sparks: Host Phoenix on Wednesday.

Wings: Host New York on Monday, a postponed game that had originally been scheduled for Thursday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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