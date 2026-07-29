A’ja Wilson scores 28 as the Aces beat the Fire 98-83

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces breezed to…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces breezed to a 98-83 victory over the Portland Fire on Tuesday night.

Wilson hit 7 of 10 shots from the floor and 13 of 14 foul shots. The four-time league MVP scored 32 points twice to lead the Aces (19-8) to a pair of road wins over the expansion Fire earlier this season.

Jackie Young scored 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting to help Las Vegas shoot 58% from the floor. Chelsea Gray totaled 17 points and Jewell Loyd added 11 off the bench.

Megan DiLeo topped Portland (11-17) with 20 points and reserve Frieda Buhner scored 16.

Wilson had 10 points and five rebounds in the first quarter and Las Vegas took a comfortable 36-21 lead into the second.

DiLeo had a three-point play to finish off a 12-3 run to start the second period and the Fire closed within 39-33. Gray and Young had the final two baskets in a 14-4 spurt to close out the half and the Aces led 53-37.

Portland never got closer than six in the third quarter and trailed by double digits throughout the fourth.

Up next

Las Vegas: Hosts New York Liberty on Thursday.

Portland: Hosts Indiana Fever on Friday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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