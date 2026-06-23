World Cup what to know: Multiple teams playing for spots in knockout stage as schedule ramps up

The World Cup opened with two games per day over during its first two days and expanded to four games…

The World Cup opened with two games per day over during its first two days and expanded to four games a day over the next 10.

Now the schedule gets even more condensed.

Starting Wednesday, there are six games a day until the end of group play on Saturday.

Reigning World Cup champion Argentina, the United States, France, Germany, Mexico and Norway have already secured spots in the knockout stage.

There’s still plenty up in the air as teams get ready to play their third and final group-stage games.

Canada faces Switzerland in Vancouver, British Columbia, with the winner likely earning the top spot out of Group B. Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar both need to win in Seattle to have any hope of reaching the knockout stage.

Scotland needs a draw or maybe even a narrow loss to Brazil to get through to the knockout stage for the first time in nine attempts. South Korea and South Africa play for a chance to finish second in Group A behind Mexico.

Morocco can clinch second in Group C with a win over Haiti.

Got all that?

Yeah, things are about to get interesting.

What to watch on June 24

— Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar, 3 p.m. EDT in Seattle (FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Switzerland vs. Canada, 3 p.m. EDT in Vancouver, British Columbia (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Morocco vs. Haiti, 6 p.m. EDT in Atlanta (FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Scotland vs. Brazil, 6 p.m. EDT in Miami Gardens, Florida (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Czech Republic vs. Mexico, 9 p.m. EDT in Mexico City (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— South Africa vs. South Korea, 9 p.m. EDT in Guadalupe, Mexico (FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)

Mexico’s Memo could play his finale

Mexico has Group A locked up, giving coach Javier Aguirre an opportunity to send off veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa in style in front of his home fans.

The 40-year-old Ochoa was added to Mexico’s roster for this year’s World Cup, the record sixth in the career of the player known as “Memo.” Ochoa has announced he’s retiring following the World Cup, but has yet to see the field, serving as backup to Raúl Rangel.

He’s expected to get a chance to play against Czech Republic Wednesday in Mexico City.

Ochoa will join Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players to appear in six World Cups.

The Czech Republic likely needs a win to have any hope of advancing to the round of 32.

South Africa needs to beat South Korea in Guadalupe, Mexico, to have any chance of getting out of Group A. South Korea would finish second in the group with a draw.

Red cards affect Qatar and Bosnia-Herzegovina

Qatar and Bosnia-Herzegovina will be short-handed for a match critical to both teams’ hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.

Bosnia will be without center back Tarik Muharemovic, who received a red card in a 4-1 loss to Switzerland.

Qatar has two players out due to red cards in a 6-0 loss to Canada: left back Homam Ahmed and midfielder Assim Madibo, who broke the leg of Canada’s Ismaël Koné with a tackle from behind.

Bosnia and Qatar have to win Wednesday in Seattle to have any chance of earning one of the eight third-place qualifiers into the knockout round thanks to poor goal differentials.

Scotland’s bid

Scotland’s fans have been the toast of this year’s World Cup, taking over Boston’s bars before their team’s opening match, then turning the Miami Marlins’ ballpark into a giant party.

Imagine what the Tartan Army will do if the Scots advance to the knockout stage for the first time in nine World Cups.

Sitting third in Group C, Scotland needs a draw or potentially even a narrow loss against Brazil to make it out of the group stage. Scotland has three points and a goal differential of minus-4, so a 1-0 defeat could be enough to get through.

The bagpipes will blare if Scotland advances.

More World Cup news

— Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six World Cups with two goals against Uzbekistan

— England and Ghana play to 0-0 draw at World Cup despite flurry-filled final minutes

— Messi and Mbappé romping through World Cup in dazzling display of history-making goals

— Iran’s World Cup team will be allowed to travel to US 2 days before next match

— Infantino says FIFA will analyze using hydration breaks at future World Cups

— Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron gets one-game suspension after red card for covering his mouth

— France coach Didier Deschamps to return home from World Cup to attend his mother’s funeral

— World Cup Day 13 in photos

Stats of the day

With his two goals against Uzbekistan, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo moved into an eight-way tie for eighth on the World Cup career scoring list with 10 goals. He has scored against six teams during his record streak of scoring in six straight World Cups: Spain (three); Ghana (two); Uzbekistan (two); Iran (one), North Korea (one) and Morocco (one).

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