Kylian Mbappé scores 2 goals to lead France to 3-0 win over Iraq and into World Cup knockout stage

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored twice to move into a tie for second in career World Cup goals with…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored twice to move into a tie for second in career World Cup goals with 16, and France played through the tournament’s first rain delay to beat Iraq 3-0 on Monday and advance to the knockout stage.

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé also scored for Les Bleus, giving fans who stuck out a rainy night in Philadelphia a reason to cut loose.

Mbappé scored in the 14th and 54th minutes to cap a momentous and soggy 100th international appearance for one of the best players in the world.

Mbappé had a chance at the hat trick on a late breakaway, but missed before he was subbed out at the 90-minute mark.

Mbappe’s first goal gave France a 1-0 lead into halftime, when heavy rain and an incoming thunderstorm prompted a delay of just over two hours and forced the grounds crew to squeegee water off the swampy Kentucky bluegrass field.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/fifa-world-cup

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